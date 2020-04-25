Cuba prepares new hospital for Covid-19 patients Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad new hospital is being set up today in Havana to deal with suspected high-risk and Covid-19-positive patients. Located in the University of Computer Science (UCI), Ernesto Che Guevara hospital will have more than 100 beds, qualified personnel and all the necessary infrastructure, explained to the ACN the provincial director of Health, Carlos Alberto Martinez. The facility will be complemented with other nearby positions, which will allow to reach the 650 capacities, while the perimeter of the UCI will be able to receive the contacts of the positive cases, he added. Martinez explained that the location favors isolation, especially during the epidemic phase, as well as interaction with other care centers, such as the Frank País Hospital, for the possible exchange of patients if necessary. The health director in the capital highlighted the extraordinary work carried out in its construction and fitting-out, which shows how much can be done when the will and commitment to the health of the people are imposed. Havana currently has five hospitals linked to the care of cases related to Covid-19: the Naval, Salvador Allende, Frank Pais, Diez de Octubre Clinical-Surgical hospital and the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine. Fuente> PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior First bioelectric plant in Cuba works with stabilitySiguiente Cuba to extend tests to control the spread of Covid-19 disease También te puede interesar Cuba’s President stands out May 1st celebration on networks Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to extend tests to control the spread of Covid-19 disease Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad First bioelectric plant in Cuba works with stability Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty