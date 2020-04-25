Cuba to extend tests to control the spread of Covid-19 disease Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba continues applying this Friday diagnostic tests to various population groups to determine Covid-19 cases, and as far as possible these studies will be extended with the purpose of controlling the spread of the disease. As explained by Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), currently rapid tests and real-time PCR tests are carried out on population groups that have been exposed or are at higher risk of contracting the disease. The specialist added that, as far as possible, these tests will be extended to new groups to control the spread of the virus. Real-time PCR is conducted on 100 percent of suspected Covid-19 cases, that is, a person who has symptoms or has had some epidemiological risk. In addition to all contacts of Covid-19 patients, turning out positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus a high number of them, noted the expert. Other patients undergoing this diagnostic test are those suffering from an acute respiratory infection and those having died from an acute respiratory failure. All healthcare collaborators going abroad are being tested with the real-time PCR in the same way, as well as people in certain health areas or work centers where there is a very high risk. Meanwhile, the rapid test was applied on 100 percent of the people who arrived in Cuba from March 24 or days earlier, who remained in isolation centers or were in their homes, but were at risk of developing the disease. On Thursday, 1,891 diagnostic tests were studied in the national territory, with 50 being positive, and up to date, 36,134 samples have been accumulated, for a total of 1,285 Covid-19 cases. Doctor Duran specified that Cuba has Covid-19 patients in all provinces, but not in all municipalities. ‘The spread of this virus has a lot to do with movement, with activity. There are provinces, municipalities and localities where the presence of infected people is lower (?) We do not consider that there are climatological factors or social determinants that influence,’ indicated the national director of Epidemiology of the MINSAP. In this sense, he insisted on acting quickly and disciplined, with the fulfillment of the established measures, to contain SARS-CoV-2 spread. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba prepares new hospital for Covid-19 patientsSiguiente Cuba’s President stands out May 1st celebration on networks También te puede interesar Cuba’s President stands out May 1st celebration on networks Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba prepares new hospital for Covid-19 patients Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad First bioelectric plant in Cuba works with stability Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty