Cuba tests 39,828 people for Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday that so far, 39,828 people have been tested for the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19. In his daily press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in Cuba, Dr. Francisco Duran said that 3,461 people are hospitalized for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, while 5,000 people are quarantined at home. Dr. Duran noted that 32 new Covid-19 cases were detected on Saturday and 64 patients were discharged from hospital in Cuba, where three people died yesterday. He underlined that 800 patients are clinically stable, while six are in critical health and six are seriously ill. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba’s President stands out May 1st celebration on networksSiguiente France: lawmaker calls for joint efforts against US blockade of Cuba También te puede interesar Vietnam regulates goods trade with Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban residents abroad demand end of US blockade Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s math models confirm effectiveness of measures Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty