Cuba tests 39,828 people for Covid-19

Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
parte-diario-ingles-26 abril-covid-19-Cuba
The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday that so far, 39,828 people have been tested for the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

In his daily press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in Cuba, Dr. Francisco Duran said that 3,461 people are hospitalized for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, while 5,000 people are quarantined at home.

Dr. Duran noted that 32 new Covid-19 cases were detected on Saturday and 64 patients were discharged from hospital in Cuba, where three people died yesterday.

He underlined that 800 patients are clinically stable, while six are in critical health and six are seriously ill.

Fuente: PL/imop
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Vietnam regulates goods trade with Cuba

Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuban residents abroad demand end of US blockade

Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba’s math models confirm effectiveness of measures

Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *