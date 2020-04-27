Cuban residents abroad demand end of US blockade Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban residents in more than 30 nations have joined their support to the demands to end the US blockade against the island, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed. Members of dozens of Cuban associations worldwide denounced on Sunday through statements, open letters to governments, petitions and signatures, among other initiatives, the damages that policy has caused to their country of origin and their relatives on the island. These demands have gained strength amid global calls for solidarity and collaboration to fight the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and the management by Cuban authorities to face the current epidemiological situation is supported on social media and personal accounts. Through his Twitter account, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez recently denounced that the hostile US policy is the fundamental impediment to purchase medicines, equipment and materials necessary to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba’s math models confirm effectiveness of measuresSiguiente Vietnam regulates goods trade with Cuba También te puede interesar Vietnam regulates goods trade with Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s math models confirm effectiveness of measures Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad France: lawmaker calls for joint efforts against US blockade of Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty