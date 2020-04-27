Cuba’s math models confirm effectiveness of measures Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Mathematical diagnostic models corroborate the effectiveness of the measures implemented by Cuba’s government to fight against Covid-19, assured yesterday Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales. The former Cuban Health Minister (2012-2018) shared on Twitter a graph with variables for the case of daily-hospitalized patients in three different scenarios: critical, medium and favorable. According to the graph, Cuba is currently in the favorable scenario. Morales called for complying with social isolation, active enquiry and reinforcing biosecurity measures in workers and institutions of the Ministry of Public Health. Several measures such as social isolation, teleworking, the suspension of public transport, the school year, and active enquiry are in force in Cuba to prevent more SARS-CoV-2 infections. A group of scientists confirmed in a meeting with Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel that the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country will be at the end of May, 75 days after the outbreak of the disease. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior France: lawmaker calls for joint efforts against US blockade of CubaSiguiente Cuban residents abroad demand end of US blockade También te puede interesar Vietnam regulates goods trade with Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban residents abroad demand end of US blockade Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad France: lawmaker calls for joint efforts against US blockade of Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty