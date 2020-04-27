France: lawmaker calls for joint efforts against US blockade of Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad French parliamentary leader André Chassaigne on Monday called to join the world efforts against the United States-imposed blockade against Cuba, which he described as unacceptable and murderous. It is important to boost the movement of solidarity with Cuba and coordinate several campaigns, because although the blockade has always been outrageous, it is more so now, at a time when we all are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the lawmaker from the central department of Puy-de-Dome told Prensa Latina. According to the member of the Communist Party of France, Washington’s blockade is ignoble, because it prevents the Cuban people from accessing the means to fight the coronavirus and hinders their solidarity with other countries. In France we see a broad work by organizations such as Cuba Si France, France-Cuba and Cuba Cooperation France, which spread information and make demands, he noted. Chassaigne said that social networks are a key battlefield to condemn the US aggressiveness against Cuba and demand an end to it. He lauded Cuba’s gesture of responding again to the call from other peoples who need medical help, on this occasion against Covid-19. Cuba’s solidarity is again exemplary and has reached several places, including Europe, with health brigades in Italy and Andorra, where they share their experiences and their capacity, he noted. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba tests 39,828 people for Covid-19Siguiente Cuba’s math models confirm effectiveness of measures También te puede interesar Vietnam regulates goods trade with Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban residents abroad demand end of US blockade Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s math models confirm effectiveness of measures Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty