Vietnam regulates goods trade with Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has issued the regulations to treat goods within the new trade agreement with Cuba, which entered into force on April 1. The articles and the annexes of this regulation condition the inspection and certification processes to the goods that have been object of commercial transactions between the two countries. As for the contracts signed before the regulations came into effect, the conditions are provided so that the products included also benefit from preferential tariff rates, the Export and Import Department of the aforementioned Ministry said. The Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement includes provisions on good trade, rules of origin, customs management, trade facilitation and protection, and food hygiene and safety, among others. Accordingly, the two parties agree to reduce import taxes for almost 100% within five years. Vietnam mainly exports rice, iron and steel, pottery products, chemicals, textiles and machinery to Cuba, and imports medicines and functional foods. Fuente: Pl/imop