Cuba cancels postal stamp for International Labor Day Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban authorities today cancelled a commemorative postal stamp for International Labor Day, May 1. "Together with the General Secretary of the @CTC_Cuba we carried out the postal cancellation in commemoration of the #PrimeroDeMayo", wrote the Minister of Communications, Jorge Luis Perdomo, who was at the headquarters of the Cuban Workers' Union (CTC). In addition to Perdomo, the ceremony held under strict measures of isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic was attended by the Secretary General of the CTC, Ulises Guilarte. The Minister of Communications accompanied his tweet with the labels #We will live and we will win, #My home is my place and #We will win for Cuba. For Cuba, together we will win. May 1, 2020. International Labour Day, it says on the postmark attached to a collage of allegorical images of various actions in the labour sphere that make up a number one. Earlier, President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on his compatriots to sing the national anthem at eight in the morning on May 1 to celebrate the day. This time there will not be the traditional multitudinous marches on the island, which is involved in the fight against the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus and where social isolation measures are in effect. On May Day, at 8 a.m., let us together sing the National Anthem and also give the applause that all workers deserve, in their posts, in their homes or in the world, working tirelessly to defeat the pandemic, wrote the head of state. The suspension of mass celebrations for the date was one of the measures adopted here as part of the social isolation aimed at preventing the spread of the disease. Fuente: PL/imop