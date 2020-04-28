Cuba facing Covid-19 in a more complex stage, say experts Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is today in the most complex stage in front of Covid-19 as it approaches the highest peak of possible cases according to specialists’ forecasts, who insist on the collective responsibility to change the course of the epidemic. According to what has happened in Cuba in the last few days, the result is that the date of the peak has been brought forward, specialists from this country explained to Cubadebate. ‘The forecast of the blue (favorable) curve now indicates that next week, approximately, we would be at the peak, ahead of the international average. This is a reserved forecast that will depend on the evolution of the disease in the next few days,’ warned Dr. Raul Guinovart Diaz, dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Computing at the University of Havana. According to estimates of the average survival time, following the international behavior of more than 180 countries, the peak should be reached after 77 days of the disease’s evolution, which would occur in Cuba by the end of May. However, China and South Korea managed to bring the date of highest incidence closer. ‘From my point of view, the decision to bring forward measures from other phases has allowed us to modify the curve. However, if current conditions are relaxed this may change. That is why it is said that these weeks are the most complex, because we are most likely to approach the peak,’ warned Guinovart. Experts currently predict a minimum of 1,500 cases and a maximum of 2,500. Dr. Lizet Sanchez Valdes, a mathematician by training and with a master’s degree in epidemiology, insisted that the final message to the population is to take all measures to isolate from society, because otherwise the model may grow again and we could be heading for a critical scenario. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Vietnam regulates goods trade with CubaSiguiente Cuba cancels postal stamp for International Labor Day También te puede interesar Top Cuban authorities call to strengthen measures over Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba cancels postal stamp for International Labor Day Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Vietnam regulates goods trade with Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty