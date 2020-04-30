Cuba stresses relevance of complying with measures to fight Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The measures issued in Cuba to prevent the spread of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus are mandatory for the entire population, said Otto Molina, president of Criminal Court in the Supreme People’s Court. These provisions refer to the crime of spreading epidemics, included in Article 187.1 of the penal code, the judge stated on Wednesday during the TV program ‘Hacemos Cuba.’ These measures are for everyone and have to do with compliance with the sanitary provisions to avoid risky behavior, so they have a preventive sense; the argument of being free of this disease does not justify its non-compliance, Molina said. Excerpts from a recent trial in which the defendant received a one-year joint sentence to be deprived of his freedom, replaced by community work hours without going to jail, for the crimes of spreading epidemics and resisting arrest, were shown in the program. According to Molina, these sanctions against crimes that put public health at risk due to the complex epidemiological situation the country is experiencing are applied with absolute rigor, in trials that are held quickly and respecting the constitutional guarantees of the due process. The sentences that are served in freedom have a certain rigor, and are aimed at carrying out useful tasks for society. In case of fines, they are high, starting at 3,000 pesos, the judge pointed out. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban FM denounces United States’ lies about medical missions También te puede interesar Cuban FM denounces United States’ lies about medical missions Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The US government spreads lies about Cuba’s medical cooperation Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana’s authorities reinforce efforts to fight the pandemic Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty