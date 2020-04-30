Cuban FM denounces United States’ lies about medical missions Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Wednesday that the United States repeats ‘despicable lies against international medical cooperation programs’ of the island. On his Twitter account, the foreign minister said that the U.S. Department of State is intensifying the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba, and insists on slandering the solidarity aid that it provides to several countries. In the context of Covid-19, they threaten other peoples’ health instead of joining cooperative efforts for the good of all, he added. Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel also referred to the campaign of discredit promoted by Donald Trump’s administration, and described that action as a deliberate deception. The president addressed the issue on his Twitter profile, in which he shared an article of Cubadebate website analyzing a document by the U.S. Department of State entitled ‘The truth about Cuba’s medical missions.’ The text reveals that this new attack aims to hide the failure of the pressure campaign initiated more than a year ago by the United States to end Cuba’s health missions. They are trying to distort its nature and present it as what it is not, Yohana Tablada, author of the work and deputy director general of the United States’ Directorate at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Cubadebate. However, the opposite occurred, because today there are many more countries that, due to the positive experience and the results achieved, request Cuban medical services in their different modalities, she explained. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior The US government spreads lies about Cuba’s medical cooperationSiguiente Cuba stresses relevance of complying with measures to fight Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba stresses relevance of complying with measures to fight Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The US government spreads lies about Cuba’s medical cooperation Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana’s authorities reinforce efforts to fight the pandemic Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty