Cuba celebrates a proletarian May Day from home Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cubans are celebrating on Friday International Workers' Day within homes, a fact considered unprecedented due to the danger the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing the Covid-19 disease, poses and each day claims new lives. Hashtag #MiCasaEsMiPlaza overcomes social media with messages of encouragement and confidence in the island's health personnel who are fighting for life. This applause is for them and all Cuban workers, says Ruben Yoga, secretary general of the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC) in western Pinar del Rio province, where up to Thursday, about 50 cases have tested positive, 272 people are under epidemiological surveillance and 25 recoveries. This recognition is also for those who enable the vitality of the economy and services, said the union leader who recalled that this May Day also remembers the 20th anniversary of the proclamation of the concept of Revolution raised by historic leader, Fidel Castro. But this is also a day to condemn the economic, financial and commercial blockade the United States has maintained against our country for more than five decades and currently becomes more intense amid the pandemic to which our heroic nation does not escape, he said. Fuente: Pl/imop