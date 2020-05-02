Cuba registers 74 new cases of Covid-19, one thousand 611 in total Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today 74 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 in this country and the total rose to 1,611, while there are 66 deaths. Francisco Durán, director of Epidemiology of that entity, mourned the death of two patients (a man and a woman) on the last day. Of the last affected, all are Cuban, said the doctor at the daily press conference to update on the impact of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus in the country, starting this Saturday at 09:00 local time. According to Durán, of the new positives for the disease (nine women and 65 men), 70 were contacts of previously confirmed cases, and the source of infection is not specified for four. Among the last affected, there were 65 asymptomatic, and with that condition the total reached 738. Until yesterday, Durán added, two thousand 792 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, and another three thousand 796 people are monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care. In addition, two thousand 97 cases were studied the day before to determine the Covid-19, and 51 thousand 506 samples accumulated with that objective are accumulated. On the other hand, Durán stressed that of the patients diagnosed with the ailment, 767 present stable clinical evolution, there are 765 medical discharges, two evacuated to their countries of origin, four in critical condition and seven serious. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel praises Cuba’s scientific contributions against Covid-19Siguiente US companies, main targets of controversial law against Cuba También te puede interesar Cubans in the United Kingdom condemn attack on Cuban embassy in US Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The mission is clear: Cuba saves lives, says foreign minister Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Factors related to asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 explained in Cuba Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty