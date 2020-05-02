Cuba reaffirms protocol of care for those affected by Covid-19 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Confirmed cases with Covid-19 in Cuba remain on average for a month admitted to the hospital and at home, reiterated the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán. All are admitted, 100 percent, and many times when confirmed they have been in an isolation center for several days or hospitalized because they are suspected cases for showing symptoms, the doctor said at a press conference. He added that they transit from three to five days before diagnosis since the sample to determine the lethal disease in people is taken on the third or fourth day of presenting symptoms, and the result of real-time PCR is on the following day. Then, those affected go to a confirmed service, they are no longer suspects or previously confirmed contacts, said Durán, who also referred to those who do not have symptoms and are also studied. He stressed that once the person is confirmed positive for the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, they remain hospitalized with a treatment protocol for 14 days from the first symptoms. On day 14, another PCR is done, if he is negative, medical discharge occurs, and he remains 14 days more under surveillance and home restriction, and follow-up by his family doctor, he stressed. After those other 14 days from clinical discharge, the PCR is repeated, and if it is negative, the epidemiological discharge is granted; the patient was practically a month between the hospital and the house, he said. On the other hand, Durán reported 74 new confirmed cases in the country for a total of 1,611, while 765 medical discharges and 66 deaths were recorded. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior US companies, main targets of controversial law against CubaSiguiente Factors related to asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 explained in Cuba También te puede interesar Cubans in the United Kingdom condemn attack on Cuban embassy in US Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The mission is clear: Cuba saves lives, says foreign minister Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Factors related to asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 explained in Cuba Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty