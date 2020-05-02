Factors related to asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 explained in Cuba Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán, explained today that cases confirmed with Covid-19 without presenting symptoms are associated with various factors, including genetic ones. Duran said at a press conference that asymptomatic people have an appropriate, not excessive, immune response that allows them to adequately fight the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes said disease. According to the doctor, there are several hypotheses proposed for these patients, and one has to do with greater susceptibility due to age and another with previous ailments such as high blood pressure and diabetes mellitus. On the other hand, Durán commented that women have a higher proportion of severe symptoms, related to a factor associated with chromosomes; although as we saw in Cuba, he added, the difference between the sexes is not significant. Scientists study this disease because there are a high percent of people who have it, transmit it and have no symptoms (there are three or four out of five), as there are others who develop it, do serious symptoms, and unfortunately die, stressed. Durán reported that of the 74 new confirmed with Covid-19 in Cuba, 65 were asymptomatic, and with this last condition the total rose to 738. As of yesterday’s close, Cuba confirmed a thousand 611 cases of the disease, 765 recovered and 66 died, the doctor reported. Fuente: Pl/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba reaffirms protocol of care for those affected by Covid-19Siguiente The mission is clear: Cuba saves lives, says foreign minister También te puede interesar Cubans in the United Kingdom condemn attack on Cuban embassy in US Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The mission is clear: Cuba saves lives, says foreign minister Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reaffirms protocol of care for those affected by Covid-19 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty