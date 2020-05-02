The mission is clear: Cuba saves lives, says foreign minister Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The mission has always been clear: #CubaSalvaVidas (CubaSavesLives), Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said today, referring to the island’s international cooperation in confronting Covid-19. In his Twitter account, Rodríguez said that there are already 25 Henry Reeve brigades (for contingencies) with more than two thousand health professionals as part of the response to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. Along with them, 28,400 aid workers who were already working in 59 countries before the pandemic brought health to other towns, added the head of the Cuban diplomacy. The day before, a group of 11 Cuban nurses arrived in Trinidad and Tobago to attend patients with Covid-19. Cuba has brigades in America, Africa, and Europe, including Italy, Andorra, Angola, South Africa, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Barbados, and Jamaica. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Factors related to asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 explained in CubaSiguiente Cubans in the United Kingdom condemn attack on Cuban embassy in US También te puede interesar Cubans in the United Kingdom condemn attack on Cuban embassy in US Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Factors related to asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 explained in Cuba Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reaffirms protocol of care for those affected by Covid-19 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty