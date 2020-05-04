Cuba calls for world solidarity in Non-Aligned Summit on Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called today for global solidarity and cooperation, speaking at the virtual summit United against Covid-19, convened by the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries (Mnoal). ‘Let us do it for the right to health, peace and development of our peoples, with strict adherence to the founding principles of the Movement. Let’s do it for life. Everyone’s efforts will be decisive’, he stressed. Regarding the fight against the new coronavirus, the Cuban president urged governments to assume the responsibility of ‘combining wills and efforts to face this immense challenge’ and pointed out that international cooperation and solidarity will be decisive in the face of the pandemic. Díaz-Canel reiterated that Cuba ‘will not abandon its vocation for solidarity, even though the United States government, for political reasons, continues to attack and hinder the international cooperation that our country offers.’ He denounced that with its policy of tightening the economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island, Washington puts at risk the access of tens of millions of people to health services. In this regard, he noted that 25 new brigades of Cuban health professionals joined the efforts of 23 countries to combat the pandemic in the last month. He noted that these brigades, belonging to the International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics Henry Reeve, joined those already serving in 59 States, many of them members of Mnoal. At the virtual meeting led by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, the country that holds the pro tempore presidency of Mnoal, Díaz-Canel denounced the April 30 terrorist attack against the island’s embassy in the United States. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba present in virtual Mnoal summit against Covid-19Siguiente Cuba calls for int’l cooperation to fight Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba calls for int’l cooperation to fight Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba present in virtual Mnoal summit against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cubans in the United Kingdom condemn attack on Cuban embassy in US Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty