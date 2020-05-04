Cuba present in virtual Mnoal summit against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, will speak at the virtual summit United against Covid-19, inaugurated today by the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, pro tempore president of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries (Mnoal). Fifteen states participate in the meeting called by Mnoal in the format of the Contact Group, representative of the regions that make up the 120 member countries of the Movement. Different United Nations agencies are also represented, such as the World Health Organization (WHO). Cuba, which has twice chaired the Mnoal (1979 and 2006), reiterates its inescapable commitment to continue working alongside other member states of the Movement. The Cuban President headed the island’s delegation to the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement, which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, on October 25 and 26, 2019. Details of the appointment are currently being transmitted by the website of the Presidency of the Republic of Cuba and its accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and PICTA (an application of the University of Computer Sciences for the transmission of audiovisuals). At the virtual event, Díaz-Canel will be accompanied by the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Public Health of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez and José Ángel Portal, respectively. The adoption of a Declaration of the Heads of State and Government regarding the importance of international solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 is planned as a result of this meeting. The text also calls for interstate cooperation in the provision of necessary medical supplies and equipment, and the strengthening of multilateralism for stability and economic and social development after the pandemic. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cubans in the United Kingdom condemn attack on Cuban embassy in USSiguiente Cuba calls for world solidarity in Non-Aligned Summit on Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba calls for int’l cooperation to fight Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba calls for world solidarity in Non-Aligned Summit on Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cubans in the United Kingdom condemn attack on Cuban embassy in US Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty