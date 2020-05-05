Cuba presents to the Caribbean experiences to fight Covid-19

Eugenio Martinez, general director of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, posted on Twitter that the agenda included a Cuba´s special presentation on treatment of infected patients.

In the virtual meeting, the Cuban experience was shared by Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, and Ricardo Pereda, coordinator of the ACS Group of Experts.

The international conference organized from Port of Spain, in Trinidad and Tobago, promoted the meeting of technical experts that takes place on Monday to conceptualize a joint response and strategies to tackle down about the fight against the pandemic.

In this meeting, ACS Secretary-General, June Soomer, called on the regional countries to share information, experiences and best practices in tackling the novel coronavirus.

