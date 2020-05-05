Cuba presents to the Caribbean experiences to fight Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad At the proposal of Cuba, the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) held on Monday the 1st Regional Technical Meeting on Confrontation against Covid-19 in member countries, the Cuban Foreign Ministry reported. Eugenio Martinez, general director of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, posted on Twitter that the agenda included a Cuba´s special presentation on treatment of infected patients. In the virtual meeting, the Cuban experience was shared by Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, and Ricardo Pereda, coordinator of the ACS Group of Experts. The international conference organized from Port of Spain, in Trinidad and Tobago, promoted the meeting of technical experts that takes place on Monday to conceptualize a joint response and strategies to tackle down about the fight against the pandemic. In this meeting, ACS Secretary-General, June Soomer, called on the regional countries to share information, experiences and best practices in tackling the novel coronavirus. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba calls for int’l cooperation to fight Covid-19Siguiente Belgium calls to tell the truth about attack on Cuban Embassy También te puede interesar Cuban President evokes Fidel Castro’s ideas on development Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s EGREM record label announces online tribute to the flute Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Belgium calls to tell the truth about attack on Cuban Embassy Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty