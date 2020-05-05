Belgium calls to tell the truth about attack on Cuban Embassy Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Belgian activist Freddy Tack called on Monday to not manipulate the attack on the Cuban Embassy in the United States, which resulted from Washington’s aggressiveness to stimulate violent actions against the Caribbean nation. In statements to Prensa Latina, the vice president of The Friends of Cuba association condemned trying to misinform public opinion with the argument that ‘a mentally unbalanced person’ was the author of the shots at the diplomatic mission (some 30 rounds with an assault rifle) without mentioning the context of hostility generated by the administration of President Donald Trump. We know the campaigns of defamation, lies and slanders launched every day by the empire and its media marionettes, perhaps it is there where we have to look for those responsible, he denounced. According to Tack, when hatred and confusion is sowed, there is also incitement to commit atrocious actions. The Belgian activist recalled the US responsibility for the protection of diplomatic missions, in tune with international treaties. However, he told Prensa Latina that the best way to prevent situations like this one is to abandon the discourse of hatred and to lift the blockade imposed on Cuba and tightened by the current administration of the White House. The Trump Government’s hatred, the tightening of the blockade at a time of a pandemic and the destabilization of nations in Latin America ‘is the true unbalance’, Tack noted. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba presents to the Caribbean experiences to fight Covid-19Siguiente Cuba’s EGREM record label announces online tribute to the flute También te puede interesar Cuban President evokes Fidel Castro’s ideas on development Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s EGREM record label announces online tribute to the flute Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba presents to the Caribbean experiences to fight Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty