Cuba’s EGREM record label announces online tribute to the flute Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Recordings and Musical Editions Company (EGREM) announces the online presentation of an album and concert honoring the Cuban flute. Entitled ‘Esa flauta’ (That Flute), several Cuban musicians gathered to recreate different musical styles that made history in the world for more than a century. Among participants are Orlando Valle ‘Maraca,’ Yumuri, Alain Perez, Calunga, Jose Luis Cortes, Peruchin, Cesar Lopez, Rene Luis Herrera, Enrique Lazaga and Guillermo Pedroso. The album will be available online from May 8, while the concert can be enjoyed on May 15 on EGREM´s YouTube channel. EGREM was established in 1964 and has the largest fund of music records in Latin America, so it is rated as the leading company in the Cuban music. International musicians have recorded at EGREM´s recording studios. Including Nat King Cole and Josephine Baker, and on the Cuban side, Los Van Van, Irakere, Buena Vista Social Club, Silvio Rodriguez and Pablo Milanes. Fuente> PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Belgium calls to tell the truth about attack on Cuban EmbassySiguiente Cuban President evokes Fidel Castro’s ideas on development También te puede interesar Cuban President evokes Fidel Castro’s ideas on development Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Belgium calls to tell the truth about attack on Cuban Embassy Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba presents to the Caribbean experiences to fight Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty