Cuban President evokes Fidel Castro's ideas on development Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, recalled today words of the leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, about the importance of the equitable distribution of wealth to achieve sustainable development. In his account of the Twitter social network, the president shared a fragment of the speech of the Commander in Chief, as he is also known on the island, during the First World Conference on Sustainable Development of Small Island States, held in Barbados. 'For overdeveloped societies the problem is not growth but to distribute, and not only distribute among them, but distribute among all,' said Fidel Castro, on a day like today in 1994. He stressed that 'sustainable growth that is spoken of is impossible without a fairer distribution among all countries,' Díaz-Canel also shared. At a time when calls for solidarity and international cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 are more frequent, his words are more prophetic: 'whether we like it or not, humanity today is one family, and we will all have the same destiny ', said. In that speech, Fidel Castro denounced that 'the powerful discuss the ways of the new partition of the world', while 'the poor and small countries try to know how we are going to survive in the coming decades.' Twenty-six years ago, at that conference, the Cuban leader drew attention to the deterioration of the environment and the impact that climate change would be causing on small island states. 'If we are islands a few meters above the sea, we wonder what will happen when the waters rise and if we can face droughts, cyclones and other climatic catastrophes that await us,' he said. Fuente> PL/imop