100.000 tests donated to Cuba to fight Covid-19

Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK) of Cuba, on Tuesday received 100,000 real-time PCR molecular tests to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, as part of a new donation from international health bodies.

In other times, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have sent this type of donations to Cuba.

According to IPK head Manuel Marrero, the tests will be distributed to other institutions’ labs, in Havana, Villa Clara and Santiago de Cuba, in the western, central and eastern regions of the country, in that order.

Marrero recalled that most donations received have been closely related to medical and hospital care.

He also mentioned some resources for labs, food, beds for doctors to rest, face masks, gloves and means of protection in general.

PAHO was the first international organization to support with a group of medical resources that were really needed to start working, Cuban Public Health Vice Minister Luis Fernando Navarro said.

Cuba has today confirmed 17 new Covid-19 cases, for a total of 1.685,954 recovered, 69 deaths, 652 under stable clinical evolution, 2 transferred to their countries of origin, 3 in critical conditions and five seriously-ill.

