Cuba considers tightening measures to further fight Covid-19

Cuban authorities are considering to increase restriction measures and contact between people tu further fight Covid-19 when epidemic stats are showing good signs, so that the results of actions implemented in the country are sustainable.

Dr. Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology of the Public Health Ministry, commented in an updating press conference that in the last two days there has been a decrease in the number of cases confirmed with SARS-Cov2 (Monday 19th and Tuesday 17th), which is the ideal moment to redouble isolation, protection and surveillance.

He said that Cuba has a favorable scenario since it has more people recovered, which now total 954, than the 660 active cases of the disease, which means that the country is in an appropriate situation to avoid an abrupt change due to the appearance of more infections and transmission resulting from the failure to comply with measures and social indiscipline.

The specialist indicated that it is important not to repeat outbreaks like the one in the municipality of Cotorro, in Havana, despite of which the curve or peak remains stable as a general balance without leaving the favorable scenario.

Duran was emphatic in pointing out that this is the moment to intensify restrictions and isolation in order to prevent a second or third wave of infections, as it has happened in other countries.

Cuba reported 17 new cases of Covid-19 in the last day for a total of 1,685, while 69 people died and 954 were recovered and under epidemiological surveillance from their homes.

Fuente: PL/imop