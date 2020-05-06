European left-wing party labels the US blockade of Cuba as criminal Hace 14 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The European Left-wing Party today described the US blockade against Cuba as criminal in the current Covid-19 scenario and demanded President Donald Trump to lift it immediately. ‘The blockade policy is cruel under normal conditions and in the midst of this epidemic it constitutes a crime that you have the capacity to prevent. Under the false pretext of punishing the government, the human rights of an entire people are being violated. Lifting the sanctions on Cuba is a humanitarian issue,’ he warned in a letter sent to the head of the White House. The organization founded in 2004, which includes European communist and socialist parties, recalled that the island has been under siege for 60 years by the last 12 U.S. administrations, without achieving its goal of overthrowing the Cuban governments. ‘You know perfectly well that it is impossible that the blockade imposed and the measures taken to tighten it will only harm the government. It is time to recognize that it affects the population, multiplying the hardships, needs and daily privations in the midst of the expansion of the new coronavirus,’ he denounced. In the letter signed by the European Left-wing president, Heinz Bierbaum, and vice-president Maite Mola, the party told Trump that it is unfair to deprive a country of the purchase of medical supplies and technologies, just because they have more than 10 percent U.S. components. In this sense, the European organization said that the actions that global leaders take today in response to this world crisis will be recorded in the history of humanity. ‘You have only two choices: to follow the well-trodden and unsuccessful path of your predecessors or to lift the sanctions as a humanitarian gesture towards the Cuban people, at the moment when they need it most,’ he said. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba considers tightening measures to further fight Covid-19Siguiente 100.000 tests donated to Cuba to fight Covid-19 También te puede interesar 100.000 tests donated to Cuba to fight Covid-19 Hace 11 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba considers tightening measures to further fight Covid-19 Hace 17 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President evokes Fidel Castro’s ideas on development Hace 24 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty