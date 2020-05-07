Members of the US Congress support Cuba facing Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad At least 25 members of the United States Congress signed today a letter urging the government of their country to allow Cuba access to medical equipment and the necessary collaboration to fight Covid-19. Senator Patrick Leahy and Representative Jim McGovern, both Democrats, are leading the initiative through a letter sent to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. In the text they urge to certify that United States policy does not prevent the sending of medical equipments to Cuba to face the pandemic. They stressed that in an unprecedented emergency like this one caused by a deadly virus so easily transmitted, public health and safety must take priority. The members of the US Legislative recalled that the island is already suffering from an acute shortage of food and medicine (due to the economic, financial and commercial siege imposed by Washington on the Caribbean country for more than six decades), which is now aggravated by Covid-19 . The letter, quoted in his Twitter account by the Cuban ambassador in Washington, explains that, regardless of the measures adopted by Havana, given the geographical proximity between the two nations, the transmission of the virus threatens the health and safety not only of Cubans, but also Americans and others in the Caribbean region. In this regard, they reiterated the urgency of cooperation in the fight against Covid-19. At the same time, they expressed their rejection of the maneuvers of the current Republican administration for torpedoing any such supply to Cuba. Despite the fact that ‘these humanitarian articles are technically prohibited by the embargo of the United States, we are aware of reports that indicate that foreign companies have been dissuaded from supplying such supplies to Cuba, even to respond to Covid-19’, said the letter to Pompeo and Mnuchin. In turn, they explained that many fear ‘to be prosecuted or punished under the laws of the United States’ if they violate the rules imposed by the blockade. ‘This is dangerous and contrary to our long tradition of not politicizing the delivery of humanitarian aid. In an unprecedented emergency like this, caused by a deadly virus so easily transmitted, public health and safety must take priority ‘, the letter stressed. McGovern, one of the most active members of the Capitol in favor of lifting the blockade and normalizing ties with the island, said on a visit to Havana in October last year that his country’s policy towards Cuba is ‘wrong’ . Since 1992, the international community within the United Nations General Assembly has consistently and overwhelmingly rejected the blockade against Cuba. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior 100.000 tests donated to Cuba to fight Covid-19Siguiente Cuban scientists do not rest to fight Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuban scientists do not rest to fight Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad 100.000 tests donated to Cuba to fight Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad European left-wing party labels the US blockade of Cuba as criminal Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty