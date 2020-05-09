Cuba reports 13 new Covid-19 cases Hace 11 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The total number of patients of Covid-19, caused by the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, increased to 1,754 in Cuba, after 13 new cases were detected on Friday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday. The update was made by Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, at his regular press briefing on the impact of the lethal disease in Cuba. He noted that no deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. Regarding the new cases, all are Cuban citizens (five men and eight women), Dr. Duran informed. Six of the new positive cases were contacts of previously confirmed patients, and the source of contagion of six patients has not been defined. Nine of them were asymptomatic. On Friday, 1,824 patients were in hospitals for clinical-epidemiological observation, and 5,256 persons were under medical surveillance at home, at the Primary Care Level. Dr. Duran added that 1,949 patients were tested for Covid-19 on Friday, so Cuba accumulates 65,509 tests so far. The expert pointed out that 530 positive patients are clinically stable, 69 have been discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, totaling 1,140 recovered patients and accounting for 65% of all cases in the country, while four patients are critical and four are seriously ill. Fuente:PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Russia celebrates 75th anniversary of victory of Great Patriotic War También te puede interesar Russia celebrates 75th anniversary of victory of Great Patriotic War Hace 11 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president insists on social discipline to fight Covid-19 Hace 11 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to diagnose Covid-19 by using domestic manufactured tests Hace 12 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty