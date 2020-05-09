Cuba to diagnose Covid-19 by using domestic manufactured tests Hace 12 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is leading up to to diagnose Covid-19 with domestic manufactured tests using SUMA technology, announced this Friday authorities from the Ministry of Health. On Dr. Francisco Duran’s daily press briefing, the expert director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health set out that the test works by detecting the presence of antibodies to the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, as well as the rapid import tests that had been used until now. In this way, Duran added, physicians can know if a person has been infected by the presence of IGG antibodies in their body. The specialist pointed out that the national manufactured tests are ready, they have already gone through all the required evaluations and soon they will begin to be used to carry out studies in the population, ‘that will allow us to be aware how the virus is moving in the country.’ The epidemiologist said the tests will be applied to people who are not suspected of having caught the virus and are apparently healthy, to see whether or not they have had the Covid-19 disease. This and other tests such as real-time PCR, he added, will form part of the studies that will be carried out in the population, aimed at ‘detecting any case that exists anywhere in time.’ Duran explained that SUMA technology is an ultramicroanalytical system used long ago in the country to diagnose various diseases such as dengue. Noting its advantages, he underscored that they are tests of national manufacture; therefore, they are not subject to the ups and downs of the international market or the US economic blockade against Cuba, which on many times hinders the purchase by the country of medical equipment and health supplies. He also emphasized as points in favor the high sensitivity of these tests for the diagnosis of diseases, and the fact that in almost all municipalities in the country there are laboratories with qualified personnel for their processing. On this Friday press briefing, Duran reported 12 Covid-19 cases tested positive yesterday, the lowest number in recent weeks, amounting to 1,741 patients. In addition, he registered a death rising the death toll to 74 and 47 of 1,078 recoveries from Covid-19 in the country. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior U.S. congressmen condemn armed attack on Cuban embassySiguiente Cuban president insists on social discipline to fight Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba reports 13 new Covid-19 cases Hace 11 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Russia celebrates 75th anniversary of victory of Great Patriotic War Hace 11 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president insists on social discipline to fight Covid-19 Hace 11 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty