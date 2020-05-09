U.S. congressmen condemn armed attack on Cuban embassy

Democratic congressmen Barbara Lee and Karen Bass have strongly condemned the recent armed attack against the Cuban embassy in Washington, on which the United States Government has still not officially made any pronouncement to date.

“Violence acts against diplomats and diplomatic missions are totally unacceptable and must be condemned”, Jose Ramon Cabañas, Cuban ambassador to Washington, tweeted on Thursday.

Barbara Lee, co-chair of the Bipartisan Working Group on Cuba, and Karen Bass, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, both from California, said they were very shocked and sad after hearing about the violence act committed against the Cuban embassy.

On April 30´s early hours, a man carrying an AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle fired dozen times on the Cuban embassy to Washington, without causing human damage, but material damage.

‘We are glad no one got hurt,’ Lee and Bass stated in their statement, and ‘strongly supported the US Secret Service investigation into this incident.’

Various organizations and people in the United States who have strongly rejected the incident, demand the Donald Trump administration to carry out a thorough probe into what happened.

The attack caused, among other things, the rejection of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of Congress.

Outraged by the shooting at the Cuban embassy in Washington D.C. (…) We must guarantee a quick and in-depth investigation, Democrat Eliot Engel stressed.

Mara Tekach, chargé d’affaires of the United States Embassy in Havana, is the only official who has made any kind of statement regretting the incident that Cuba described as a serious terrorist attack.

However, neither the US Department of States nor the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, have even made a formal public condemnation, ambassador Cabañas warned in an interview with Prensa Latina.

Instead, Pompeo, referring to Cuba a day after the attack, spoke out against Cuban medical brigades that provide assistance to dozens of countries in the world, the diplomat emphasized.

A preliminary police report referred to this incident as an alleged ‘hate crime,’ while local press media leaked the identification of the attacker, who responds to the name of Alexander Alazo, 42, Cuban resident in Aubrey, Texas.

Fuente:PL/imop