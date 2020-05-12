Cuban Foreign Minister to give press conference on attack on embassy in US Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez is giving a virtual press conference on Tuesday on the attack on the Cuban Embassy in the United States on April 30, he announced on his Twitter account. I will provide new information about the terrorist act against the Cuban mission in the United States and will respond to questions from the media on this serious event, the head of Cuban diplomacy twitted. Previously, the Foreign Ministry said on @CubaMINREX that the press conference will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube at 13:00 hours, local time. Cuba denounced the silence by US authorities about the attack on its embassy in Washington, while the Department of State is inciting again to take actions against Cuban doctors abroad. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba offers employment alternatives to protect workers También te puede interesar Cuba offers employment alternatives to protect workers Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: New studies this week to detect Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 13 new Covid-19 cases Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty