Cuba offers employment alternatives to protect workers Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban government has offered employment alternatives to all workers as a way of guaranteeing their incomes amid the health situation caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Speaking on national television, Minister of Labor and Social Security Marta Elena Feito stated that at present, the main protection for anyone is to secure a job. About this issue, the minister pointed out that more than 138,000 state employees whose activities were paralyzed as a result of the epidemiological context, were offered an employment alternative. Feito stressed that those who are part of the private sector are also not unprotected, because, in addition to receiving tax benefits, they have the possibility of requesting social security protection if their incomes are insufficient. Although the majority of private workers readjusted their functions in accordance with the new context, 35 percent of them asked to temporarily suspend their work permits, mainly those related to transportation, home rental and gastronomic services. She also pointed out that from March to date, about 35 labor measures have been adopted aimed at complying with physical distancing measures, at the same time that they protect the workers' incomes and give continuity to the economic and social life of the country. Feito specified that about 600,000 Cubans are working remotely, a modality she asked to promote not only in times of pandemic, but also in any circumstance, given the aging of the island's population. Fuente: PL/imop