Cuba demands answers about attack on embassy in US

Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba's Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Tuesday that he expected the US Government to make its antiterrorist rhetoric coincide with its answer about the attack on the Cuban Embassy in Washington.

Rodriguez told a virtual press conference at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Havana that, if not, Cuba will continue to submit its denunciations to international bodies.

The head of Cuban diplomacy noted the obligation of all States to protect the integrity, dignity and normal operations of diplomatic missions, their personnel and relatives.

He denounced US authorities’ silence about the attack on April 30, while the Department of State incited again to take actions against Cuban doctors.

Fuente: PL/imop
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Legal regulations support measures against Covid-19 in Cuba

Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba insists on need to keep prevention measures against Covid-19

Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba decries US conspiratorial silence in terrorist attack

Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *