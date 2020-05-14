Cuba demands answers about attack on embassy in US Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba maintains its demand for answers about the terrorist attack on its embassy in the United States on April 30, while it denounces US authorities’ silence about it. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Tuesday that he expected the US Government to make its antiterrorist rhetoric coincide with its answer about the attack on the Cuban Embassy in Washington. Rodriguez told a virtual press conference at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Havana that, if not, Cuba will continue to submit its denunciations to international bodies. The head of Cuban diplomacy noted the obligation of all States to protect the integrity, dignity and normal operations of diplomatic missions, their personnel and relatives. He denounced US authorities’ silence about the attack on April 30, while the Department of State incited again to take actions against Cuban doctors. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba decries US conspiratorial silence in terrorist attackSiguiente Cuba insists on need to keep prevention measures against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Legal regulations support measures against Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba insists on need to keep prevention measures against Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba decries US conspiratorial silence in terrorist attack Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty