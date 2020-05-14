Cuba insists on need to keep prevention measures against Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s authorities, led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, reiterated this Wednesday the need to keep observing preventive measures to fight against Covid-19, 63 days after the first cases were confirmed in the island. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero stressed the importance of maintaining preventive measures on speaking at the daily meeting to check up the epidemiological situation at the national level. Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal reported that 20 of the 44 local outbreaks remain active and ratified the start of massive PCR tests to detect most cases possible. Portal praised the work of the International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics Henry Reeve, created on September 19, 2005 by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro. They maintain low lethality in the countries where they are helping to contain the pandemic. Some 550 healthcare professionals offer their services in the known red zones. In turn, the Governor of Havana Reinaldo Garcia described not only the epidemiological situation in the Playa municipality, which registered a significant number of infections, but also the rise in social isolation in Old Havana. Villa Clara’s authorities also reported on the situation and the actions taken to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in that territory. Up to May 11, health authorities reported 1,804 Covid-19 cases, 1, 277 recoveries and 78 deaths. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba demands answers about attack on embassy in USSiguiente Legal regulations support measures against Covid-19 in Cuba También te puede interesar Legal regulations support measures against Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba demands answers about attack on embassy in US Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba decries US conspiratorial silence in terrorist attack Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty