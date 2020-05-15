Cuba’s early response to contain pandemic highlighted Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Jose Moya, representative of the World Health Organization-Pan American Health Organization (WHO-PAHO) in Cuba, highlighted the early response of this country in containing the coronavirus pandemic. Moya told national television on Thursday that Health professionals and the scientific community are carrying out a positive work in fighting this disease. He also highlighted the solidarity work of the members of the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade against Disasters and Serious Epidemics, created on September 19, 2005 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro. The WHO-PAHO representative stressed that the help by Cuban doctors to stop the spreading of the pandemic in 23 countries shows their prestige, solidarity and the prestige of medicine in the Caribbean island. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior China and Cuba note Interferon’s effectiveness in Covid-19 treatment También te puede interesar China and Cuba note Interferon’s effectiveness in Covid-19 treatment Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban retail chains work to perfect e-commerce Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Legal regulations support measures against Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty