Cuban president sends condolences to Liberia for mine accident Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent his condolences to his Liberian counterpart, George Manneh, due to the landslide at a gold mine that caused many deaths, diplomatic sources reported on Friday. Diaz-Canel also sent this message to the families of the victims, said a press release from the Cuban embassy in that African nation, disclosed on the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry. The report adds that the incident occurred when people visited a mine overnight to illegally dig it, which is believed to contain gold. Authorities fear the death of about 50 people after the accident in Grand Cape Mount County, while the search for survivors continues, according to CUBAMINREX. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba’s early response to contain pandemic highlighted También te puede interesar Cuba’s early response to contain pandemic highlighted Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad China and Cuba note Interferon’s effectiveness in Covid-19 treatment Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban retail chains work to perfect e-commerce Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty