Cuba celebrates Farmer's Day with guarantees for the rural population Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cubans today commemorate Farmer's Day and the 61st anniversary of the Agrarian Reform Law, signed with the aim of changing the reality of the countryside in the island a few months after the revolutionary victory. The date recalls three interrelated historical events: the assassination of the peasant leader Aniceto Pérez in 1946, the signing of the Agrarian Reform Law in 1959 and the foundation of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP), two years later. Inspired by the example of Aniceto Pérez, the date was chosen by the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, to sign a statute that protected the peasants and guaranteed their rights 13 years after the murder of the farmer and fighter against evictions and exploitation of the sector. Two years later, ANAP was founded to organize cooperative members, peasants and their families, voluntarily associated and whose interests correspond to the harmonious development of the construction of socialism. Before the revolutionary triumph, in Cuba illiterates represented 23.6 percent of the total population, while in agricultural areas that proportion was 42 percent. Schooling rates covered just over 52 percent of children, while in the fields it reached just 35 for lack of educational centers. The figures on medical care reflected that 91 percent of the inhabitants of rural areas were malnourished, the vast majority suffered from parasitism, while another portion suffered from tuberculosis, malaria or typhoid fever. In contrast, according to UNESCO, Cuba currently shows much higher rates in these aspects for its rural population. In the Latin American and Caribbean region, it was the only nation to achieve all the Education for All 2000-2015 (EFA) goals established in 2000, including equal opportunities for access to learning and the acquisition of life skills. Likewise, rural and urban areas have the presence of a family doctor as part of the primary health system, with an index of one doctor for every thousand inhabitants. According to the National Statistics and Information Office, the rural population in Cuba in 2015 reached two million 554 thousand people. Fuente: PL