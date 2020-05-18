Tornado in eastern Cuba causes economic and material damages Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad A tornado hit the eastern Cuban municipality of Maisi, in Guantanamo province, on Sunday, without reporting deaths but economic and housing damages. The atmospheric phenomenon occurred around 13:00 local time, specifically in Charrasco town, of Vertientes town council, local media reported. Journalist Miguel Reyes reported regarding material damages, eight houses were partially damaged, one house totally collapsed and another with partial damages, two houses with total loss of ceilings, as well as a social house and a carpentry workshop with substantial damages. The phenomenon also damaged crops, although those damages are still counted. During this month, Cuba’s Institute of Meteorology recorded similar phenomena in Ciego de Avila province, center, and Camagüey province, east. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba celebrates Farmer’s Day with guarantees for the rural populationSiguiente Cuba defends respect for sexual orientation and gender identity También te puede interesar Cuba defends respect for sexual orientation and gender identity Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba celebrates Farmer’s Day with guarantees for the rural population Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president sends condolences to Liberia for mine accident Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty