Díaz-Canel highlights the role of science in Cuba to fight Covid-19 Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today described the recent visits to the Neuroscience Center and talks with the leadership of the Electronics Group as very inspiring, where he learned about the contributions of national industry to the fight against Covid-19. In his Twitter account, the president highlighted the effort of "those who do not rest in search for a cure to Covid-19, from Science", in reference to the exchange held Tuesday with Cuban scientists participating in the confrontation with the pandemic. Díaz-Canel wrote in this social network that the results of the work of researchers is the 'best tribute to May 19', the day that the Apostle of Cuban independence José Martí fell in battle 125 years ago. He assured that Martí, like Fidel Castro, historical leader of the Revolution, "is more alive than ever among Cubans". During his visit to the Neuroscience Center, the head of state learned about the strategy for obtaining the Cuban vaccine candidate against the new SARS CoV-2 coronavirus and the preventive program for Covid-19. He stressed that "in recent days it is evident that everything we have been evaluating, week by week, with the scientists and the group of experts, is materializing in results". Díaz-Canel pointed out that the six consecutive days without deaths and reduction in the number of critically ill and serious patients is the result of clinical trials and research carried out by Cuban scientists. Previously, the Cuban president visited the out the prototype of a lung ventilator, developed by the national management of the Electronics Group in the capital, where he learned about how industry supports the confrontation with the pandemic. After validation, the equipment can be used in intensive care wards. Other productions of the Group are gowns, protective masks and an instrument for disinfection by the use of ultraviolet light. Accompanied during the visit by Deputy Prime Minister Ramiro Valdés, the president highlighted the country's capacity to produce all kinds of equipment, based on the talent of its technicians and engineers. Fuente: PL/imop