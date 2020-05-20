Costa Ricans pay tribute to Jose Marti by laying white roses Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Costa Ricans paid tribute yesterday to Cuba’s National Hero Jose Marti by laying white roses in Puntarenas and Orotina on the 125th anniversary of his death in the fight for Cuba’s independence from Spain. Representatives of the Asociacion Porteña Convergencia Martiana and the Catedra Jose Marti, from the Pacific headquarters of the University of Costa Rica, laid their floral wreath to the bust of the Cuban Apostle in the Benemerito Liceo (outstanding high school) that was named after Marti in Puntarenas. During an act with very little participation, complying with the sanitary measures for the Covid-19 emergency, the president of the aforementioned association, Dulce Umanzor, praised that they remember the most universal of Cubans, one of the famous figures of Cuba’s independence. Jose Marti’s visits to Puntarenas were so transcendental, noted Umanzor, that in 1942 a high school named after him was founded, the top cultural conquest of the city and declared a meritorious institution of Costa Rican education in 2011. Meanwhile, the high school’s director Cristian Mondragon highlighted the pride for many people from Puntarenas for having studied at that educational center, which even his anthem is a praise to the thought and ideology of that great patriot and Latin American Jose Marti. Cuba solidarity movement honors Jose Marti in Ecuador The Ecuadorian Coordinator of the Cuba Friendship and Solidarity Movement noted the force of the anti-imperialist thinking of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti on the 125th anniversary of his death in action. In an official communiqué, the organization noted that the Cuban fighter had the crystalline clarity of warning about the pretentions of the United States to conquer the Latin American peoples. Signed by the president of the National Executive Committee of the Coordinator, Milton Chamorro, the document points out that although Marti died in combat against Spanish colonialism on May 19, 1895, his anti-imperialist ideal was rooted in the oppressed people. ‘The immense Jose Marti is still horseback riding in Our America, guiding the peoples who fight for true independence, sovereignty, self-determination and a new society,’ the Coordinator noted. In that regard, it added that the new Cuban and Latin American generations retook that ideal to prevent Washington’s malice and perpetuity in the region. The Coordinator stressed that in Cuba’s case, the ‘Necessary War’ organized by Marti was the entry to the revolutionary actions by Commander Fidel Castro, Ernesto Guevara (Che) and other Cuban heroes and heroines from Cuba, whose complete independence was achieved on January 1, 1959. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Covid-19: Cuban doctors attend more than 26,000 patients worldwideSiguiente Cuba’s authorities keep the alarm about SARS-CoV-2 virus También te puede interesar Cuba’s authorities keep the alarm about SARS-CoV-2 virus Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Covid-19: Cuban doctors attend more than 26,000 patients worldwide Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to certify hospital where Covid-19 contagion took place Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty