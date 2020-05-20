Cuba to certify hospital where Covid-19 contagion took place Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The governor of western Matanzas province, Mario Sabines, said that the disinfection of the Faustino Perez Hospital, in the provincial capital, where the local contagion of Covid-19 was reported, is almost over. The violation of biosecurity measures regarding disinfection and access levels, as well as non-compliance with the protection protocols by the medical staff and patients, caused the local contagion with the SARS Cov-2 coronavirus, which has caused the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, more than 40 positive cases have been detected at the hospital, including doctors, health personnel, patients and companions. Through a video conference, Sabines participated in the daily meeting of the temporary government group that reviews the country’s epidemiological situation, and said that the hospital was visited on Tuesday by experts from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP). We practically completed the disinfection of the hospital, some services on the first floor have not been certified yet, but the rest of the hospital is certified,’ Sabines noted. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Díaz-Canel highlights the role of science in Cuba to fight Covid-19Siguiente Covid-19: Cuban doctors attend more than 26,000 patients worldwide También te puede interesar Cuba’s authorities keep the alarm about SARS-CoV-2 virus Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Costa Ricans pay tribute to Jose Marti by laying white roses Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Covid-19: Cuban doctors attend more than 26,000 patients worldwide Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty