Cuba's trend: much more recoveries from Covid-19 than positive cases Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today the ongoing trend of more patients healing and being discharged from hospitals than new admissions for Covid-19. At the International Press Center in Havana, the national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán, pointed out there were 28 new recoveries for a total of 1,631, that means 85% of the sick has recovered from the disease. Durán stressed that in the past hours no child was reported to have Covid-19, adding that 194 minors had tested positive in all, and 166 have already recovered. He further said that 1,880 tests were carried out yesterday and eight people tested positive for Covid-19, of them, five men and three women, all Cubans. So far, the country has a total of 1,916 cases, but currently only 202 active cases. Durán mourned the death of one patient, for a national cumulative of 81, meanwhile, in intensive care, there is one critically ill and three seriously ill patients. Fuente: PL/imop