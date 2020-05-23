European organizations support Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad More than 25 European organizations are supporting the proposal to award the Cuban medical brigades with the Nobel Peace Prize, due to their contribution to globally fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the platform activated in France reflects on Wednesday. Convened on April 28 by the Cuba Linda and France Cuba associations, the initiative has so far received support by solidarity groups, political forces and unions from France, Spain, Ireland and Italy, and from around 1,000 Internet users in the Facebook page ‘Prix Nobel de la Paix pour les brigades medicales cubaines Henry Reeve’. Some of the activists who recognize doctors caring for humans infected by the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in several countries advocated for expanding the campaign to an international committee. The Departmental Union-French General Confederation of Labor in Bouches-du-Rhone, the French-Cuba Committee in Toulouse, the Euskadi-Cuba Association in Spain, Cubainformacion.TV and Communist Workers’ Party of Catalonia and the Associazione Umbra di Solidarieta Internazionalista with Cuba joined to the request for the Nobel Peace Prize for the Cuban doctors in the last few days. The platform asks for the Nobel Peace Prize for the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, which since its founding in 2005, has saved hundreds of thousands of lives in regions of Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia hit by earthquakes, hurricanes, floods and epidemics. More than 1,500 Cuban doctors, nurses, and health technicians currently in 25 nations, including Europe for the first time, are writing a new chapter of solidarity and altruism in times of Covid-19, which explain the call and defense to the delivery of the prestigious award. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Almost three thousand Cubans stranded abroad returned to Havana También te puede interesar Almost three thousand Cubans stranded abroad returned to Havana Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s trend: much more recoveries from Covid-19 than positive cases Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban vaccine shows efficacy in serious Covid-19 patients Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty