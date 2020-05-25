Access to Varadero to be limited as part of measures against Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Access to Varadero, Cuba’s major coastal resort, will be limited as of next week to prevent the spreading of Covid-19, according to the Provincial Defense Council (CDP) of Matanzas. The CDP’s decision was approved by Cuba’s top authorities, and only tourism workers who are remodeling the hotels and construction workers who are executing investment projects will be allowed to access the resort. The workers from the two sectors will be rigorously tested, Matanzas Governor Mario Sabines told Agencia Cubana de Noticias (ACN). In order to prevent risks, the official noted that entrance to the Hicacos Peninsula, where Varadero beach is located on the north coast, will be restricted. ‘We have to take advantage of the time when we do not have national or foreign tourists to prepare all hotels and extrahotel establishments in the resort,’ Sabines noted. He added that basic services will be adjusted for local residents, who are some 2,000 household and 6,000 people, ANC reported. Fuente:PL imop/ Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Increasing food production, a priority for CubaSiguiente Belgian Association proposes Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize También te puede interesar Belgian Association proposes Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Increasing food production, a priority for Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Remarks by the african group of ambassadors in Cuba to mark the Africa day 2020 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty