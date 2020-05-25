Belgian Association proposes Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Belgian Friends of Cuba Association on Sunday joined the platform that is proposing granting the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigades that are fighting the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in several countries. Association Vice President Freddy Tack confirmed to Prensa Latina the signing of the call to honor the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, which has saved millions of lives in several continents since 2005 and have fought Covid-19 recently in dozens of countries. Since 1969, the Association has been active in solidarity activities with Cuba and now it has proposed the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve medical brigades, he said. According to Tack, the integration was carried out through the France Cuba Association, which in late April launched, along with the Cuba Linda Association, the platform that promotes the granting of the prestigious prize to the Cuban doctors, who have worked in areas in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia hit by earthquakes, hurricanes, floods and epidemics, over the past few 15 years. The help of these doctors, nurses and health technicians reached Europe for the first time, particularly Italy and Andorra, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused more than 340,000 deaths globally. More than 30 organizations from France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Ireland have asked to recognize the solidarity, altruism and commitment of the Cuban medical brigades with the Nobel Peace Prize. The list of supporters also includes the Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCop), the Cuba Yes France organization and the France-Cuba Friendship Group at the French National Assembly, among others. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Access to Varadero to be limited as part of measures against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Access to Varadero to be limited as part of measures against Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Increasing food production, a priority for Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Remarks by the african group of ambassadors in Cuba to mark the Africa day 2020 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty