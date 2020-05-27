EU and Japan advocate massive access to Covid-19 vaccine Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Senior executives from the European Union and Japan advocated this Tuesday massive access to the vaccine against Covid-19, according to a joint statement. The document contains the essential ideas of a meeting between both sides by videoconference in which the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate in the search for funding to develop effective antivirals in treating the disease. The Presidents of the Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen respectively, along with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the sides are accelerating cooperation in the field of health research. On the meeting, they addressed issues such as post-pandemic economic recovery and the need to facilitate the flow of medical supplies, agricultural products, raw materials, and other goods and services. The emergency measures to contain Covid-19 will be ‘proportionate, transparent, temporary and consistent with the rules of the World Trade Organization,’ they noted. Strengthening preparedness and response capacity through international organizations such as the World Health Organization to avoid future pandemics was another of the issues addressed by the representatives of the EU and Japan at the virtual event. They also debated the need to implement measures that guarantee the sustainability of economic measures and resilience, after defeating the Covid-19 pandemic. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Belgian Association proposes Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace PrizeSiguiente Friends in Saint Lucia support Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors También te puede interesar Quarantine in Cuban community ends Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Friends in Saint Lucia support Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Belgian Association proposes Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty