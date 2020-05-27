Quarantine in Cuban community ends Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Life has returned to normal in La Ceiba-El Polvorin community, in the western municipality of Guane, where the quarantine ended after a local contagion event. Since April 23, the community, consisting of some 288 families, was isolated after 17 people tested positive for the new coronavirus, so authorities have to take measures to preserve people’s life. The first days were the toughest, there were hours of fear that was overcome after people joined forces and organized every detail, without lacking high-quality medical care, said Francisco Diaz, president of the local Defense Council. Those 17 patients, totaling 19 in the entire Guane municipality, were discharged from hospital after the pertinent protocol was put in place, so western Pinar del Rio province closed the local Covid-19 contagions. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Friends in Saint Lucia support Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors También te puede interesar Friends in Saint Lucia support Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad EU and Japan advocate massive access to Covid-19 vaccine Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Belgian Association proposes Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty