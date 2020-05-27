Quarantine in Cuban community ends

Life has returned to normal in La Ceiba-El Polvorin community, in the western municipality of Guane, where the quarantine ended after a local contagion event.
Since April 23, the community, consisting of some 288 families, was isolated after 17 people tested positive for the new coronavirus, so authorities have to take measures to preserve people’s life.

The first days were the toughest, there were hours of fear that was overcome after people joined forces and organized every detail, without lacking high-quality medical care, said Francisco Diaz, president of the local Defense Council.

Those 17 patients, totaling 19 in the entire Guane municipality, were discharged from hospital after the pertinent protocol was put in place, so western Pinar del Rio province closed the local Covid-19 contagions.

