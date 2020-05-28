Cuba, Spain agree to promote island’s exports to Europe Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba and Spain agreed to promote the island’s exports to the Iberian country as a primary action for this year, the president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce Antonio Carricarte stressed on Wednesday. The official’s statement, disclosed on his Twitter account, came after the meeting he had with the president of the Association of Spanish Entrepreneurs in Cuba, Xulio Fontecha, in which they also advocated the linking of exports with local productions. Spain is an important commercial partner of Cuba and is usually the state with the highest representation at the Havana International Fair, which, in its last edition of November 2019, was attended by more than 110 companies. As stated during the meeting by the CEO of the public business entity ICEX Spain, Maria Peña, the foreign trade of her country with Cuba grows nine percentage points higher than the Spanish exchange with the rest of the world. Spain, the third largest exporter to the Cuban market and its first investor, continues to implement new tools to support bilateral investment and trade, she said. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Decreasing trend in Covid-19 cases noted in CubaSiguiente Cuban industry guarantees products to fight Covid-19 También te puede interesar US must take care of its citizens, instead of attacking Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban industry guarantees products to fight Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Decreasing trend in Covid-19 cases noted in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty