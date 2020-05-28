Cuban industry guarantees products to fight Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Ministry of Industries Eloy Alvarez said on Wednesday that the sector guarantees all products needed to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, as well as the sugarcane harvest, tourism and other spheres. Alvarez noted on a radio and TV program that work focuses on producing sodium hypochlorite, and on epidemiological surveillance and other activities related to the protection of workers in coordination with the national health system. He added that 152 companies from the sector are operational at present to guarantee the functioning of the programs to fight the coronavirus. In that regard, he noted that the chemical industry is producing oxygen, drugs, sodium hypochlorite and chloride. The minister went on to say that chloride supplies are prioritized to aqueducts, while sodium hypochlorite goes to the health system and domestic outlets for the people. The official stated that production of toilet products, including washing and toilet soap, has been stabilized, and two million face masks were delivered to the health system, while 200,000 more will be supplied soon, as well as some 450,000 face shields, robes and caps. The minister highlighted the role of Grupo del Reciclaje (Recycling Group) in the recovery of scrap metal and glass containers for the food and pharmaceutical industries. In that regard, he noted that more than five million bottles were recycled to meet the country’s needs. The electronic industry is working on the maintenance of boilers for the health sector and the BioCubaFarma company, as well as the recovery of respirators and other equipment necessary to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the iron and steel industry guarantees the repair of ambulances and elevators in ten hospitals, and delivers spare parts and equipment for the sugarcane harvest, including a new model of combined machine (harvester). Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba, Spain agree to promote island’s exports to EuropeSiguiente US must take care of its citizens, instead of attacking Cuba También te puede interesar US must take care of its citizens, instead of attacking Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, Spain agree to promote island’s exports to Europe Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Decreasing trend in Covid-19 cases noted in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty