Decreasing trend in Covid-19 cases noted in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday noted the decreasing trend in the number of Covid-19 cases in Cuba, during the daily meeting of the Government’s temporary group to fight the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Cuba’s top authorities stressed a better situation should not generate trust. They also reviewed the work of the ministries of Industries and Construction during the complex epidemiological situation caused by the pandemic. Participants at the meeting lauded the work of the Ministry of Industries in supplying medicinal gases, cleaning and disinfection products and means of protection to the health system. The ministry supplied more than two million facemasks, and plans to deliver 60,000 robes, hats and pajamas, as well as 416,000 face shields for the personnel fighting the disease. For its part, the Ministry of Construction is working on the remodeling and maintenance of hospitals and isolation centers to increase the number of beds. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero referred to the participation of other sectors in maintaining the vitality of services without reporting contagions. ‘This will make it easier when the recovery of the rest of the activities and investments begin, it will be made following the successful protocols implemented so far,’ he said. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Quarantine in Cuban community endsSiguiente Cuba, Spain agree to promote island’s exports to Europe También te puede interesar US must take care of its citizens, instead of attacking Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban industry guarantees products to fight Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, Spain agree to promote island’s exports to Europe Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty