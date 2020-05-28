US must take care of its citizens, instead of attacking Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said this Wednesday that the U.S. government must address the impact of Covid-19 on its citizens, rather than attacking Cuban medical cooperation. On Twitter, the Foreign Minister said that while the U.S. administration is attacking Cuba’s international collaboration, he seems to consider the death of 100,000 Americans acceptable. Rodriguez noted that prestigious experts in that country say that with adequate and timely measures, a third or half of those people who lost their lives to the pandemic would have been saved. According to World Health Organization statistics, as of May 26, the United States had the highest number of confirmed cases of the disease, with more than 1.6 million. It is also the country with the highest number of deaths, 96,909 since the presence of SARS CoV-2 was reported in that territory. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban industry guarantees products to fight Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuban industry guarantees products to fight Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, Spain agree to promote island’s exports to Europe Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Decreasing trend in Covid-19 cases noted in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty